Start-up of the Month: Bynaric

Bynaric, the creation of entrepreneur Aria Pour, provides data management software to housing associations

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
28th March, 2021
Start-up of the Month: Bynaric
Aria Pour, founder of Bynaric which recorded €1 million in revenue in its first year. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Bynaric is a Dublin-based start-up that provides software to help improve the management and processing of social housing waiting lists. It has also done far better than might be expected of a business that launched in January of last year and that has taken on no outside investment.

Founded by Aria Pour, an Irish-Iranian entrepreneur, the business has 18 staff based officially in Dogpatch Labs, though most of their work has been conducted remotely during...

Share this post

Related Stories

Karyn Harty, partner at McCann FitzGerald: ‘People think there is a carte blanche here to say what you like, but there isn’t.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Online reputation: what’s your good name worth?

Connected Alex Meehan 1 hour ago
Roland Pust, chief executive and creative director of MM Creative, says the subscription model allows him more flexibility

Software as a stream: how subscription models became the norm

Connected Jason Walsh 1 hour ago
Vast numbers of people are working at home, at kitchen tables and on sofas around Ireland

Is hybrid working here to stay?

Connected Alex Meehan 1 hour ago
The rapid pace at which technology changes means the learning never stops if you want to stay on top of your game

Tending to the grassroots is the future of tech talent

Connected Fiona Alston 1 hour ago

