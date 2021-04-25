Smart infrastructure: the data things are made of
Data has changed business, but can it change the physical world too? Smart infrastructure promises to rethink how everything from buildings to entire cities operate
Much is expected as 5G mobile networks roll out across the country: not just more bandwidth, but new applications for data, from better public transport management to the safe deployment of drones and autonomous vehicles, thanks to real-time sensors and edge processing.
In the meantime, though, smart infrastructure projects are already under way, using a range of technologies to map data to the physical world around us.
There is a lot of interesting smart infrastructure...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Paper cuts: Finding solutions to problem of printing
Printing was on few people’s minds when lockdown began, but managed print contracts should allow businesses to get serious about documents even while offices remain closed
Security Watch: Ransomware epidemic rages on
This sort of cyber crime is on the rise but don’t be tempted by quick fixes to get your data back
AI: the promise of better health through knowledge
Despite recent hiccups, the rapid development of Covid-19 vaccines indicates that when humanity puts its shoulder to the wheel complex healthcare problems can be solved
DataSolutions sets ambitious carbon-neutral target
Dublin-based IT distributor is to replace all company cars with electric cars among other measures