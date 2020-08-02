Sunday August 2, 2020
SkyTek looks earthwards with software for maritime insurers

The space tech company has launched React, software that allows insurers to monitor ships and storms at a time of climate change

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
2nd August, 2020
Sarah Bourke, chief executive of SkyTek: the company has now developed software for the maritime insurance business. Picture: Fergal Phillips

SkyTek, a Dublin-based space technology business, is taking its new product to the high seas.

The business, which created the operating system for the International Space Station (ISS), has developed software for the maritime insurance sector to react to the impact of climate change.

The product itself is called React and is a software used by insurance companies to see where their portfolios of insured assets are and if any are at risk of storms.

