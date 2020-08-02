SkyTek looks earthwards with software for maritime insurers

SkyTek, a Dublin-based space technology business, is taking its new product to the high seas.
The business, which created the operating system for the International Space Station (ISS), has developed software for the maritime insurance sector to react to the impact of climate change.
The product itself is called React and is a software used by insurance companies to see where their portfolios of insured assets are and if any are at risk of storms.
