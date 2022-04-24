Sitecore doubles down on Dublin
Steve Tzikakis, chief executive of the customer experience and web management business, tells Emmet Ryan why Ireland will be pivotal to company growth in the years to come
It’s rare to find a tech chief executive who isn’t confident in their company’s ability but it’s rarer still to find one who uses terms as absolute as Steve Tzikakis. The Sitecore chief executive happily speaks of his company “definitely” being the fastest in its sector and “certainly” being the most innovative.
That’s why when someone with his style of speaking mentions he...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Online battle: How Ukraine’s cybersecurity experts became citizen soldiers for the digital era
The conflict in Ukraine is the first ever ‘hybrid war’, fought in cyberspace as well as on physical battlefields. Alex Meehan examines the state of play on the cyber front lines
Making connections with SD-Wan, a new risk-free way to network
A new generation of SD-Wan promises a faster, safer, more efficient alternative to traditional wide area networks, writes Róisín Kiberd
Wheeling in the changes: tech that’s just what the doctor ordered
Eva Short examines technologies that are helping improve healthcare in Ireland
Build back smarter: can tech make engineering more civil?
Smart infrastructure promises to use data to enhance physical infrastructure, transforming how building, construction projects, energy systems and even entire cities are designed. Jason Walsh asks if it can help tackle two immediate challenges for Ireland: housing and connectivity