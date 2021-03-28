Sidero invests €400k in graduate scheme

Sidero, an Athlone-based cloud software business, has completed a €400,000 investment in its graduate placement and internship programme, bringing its investment in the scheme to €1 million since 2018.

Since starting the programme, Sidero has hired 25 graduates and offered 10 internship placements. A number of new internships will be offered in 2021.

“While software provides the foundation to our success, working with the most skilled developers is what puts us at the forefront of the industry,” said Aisling...