Sunday November 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

ServiceNow research finds uncertainty over disruption readiness

Survey finds most employees and execs think IT could adapt to another major event but many do not have integrated systems to manage digital workflows

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
29th November, 2020
In Ireland, 79 per cent of employees think IT could adapt to another major business disruption within a month

In Ireland, 79 per cent of employees think IT could adapt to another major business disruption within a month, compared with 66 per cent globally. Just 32 per cent of executives here believe this to be the case, however, compared with 61 per cent globally, research from ServiceNow shows.

Ireland is one of only two countries in the study where human resources captured support from a majority from both audiences, with 52 per cent per cent of executives and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Cybersecurity: Not without my data

With ransomware on the rise, preparation is key to your organisation’s survival

Róisín Kiberd | 3 hours ago

PFH awarded €5m government contract

The technology group will provide ICT mobile and desktop devices across departments and deliver cost savings

Emmet Ryan | 3 hours ago

More agility, less failure is the aim of IT project managers

Third-party service providers bring their expertise to IT projects, armed with new methodologies as well as new technologies

Ian Campbell | 3 hours ago