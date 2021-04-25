Subscribe Today
Log In

Connected

Security Watch: Ransomware epidemic rages on

This sort of cyber crime is on the rise but don’t be tempted by quick fixes to get your data back

Róisín Kiberd
25th April, 2021
Security Watch: Ransomware epidemic rages on
Throughout 2020, criminals seized the opportunity to capitalise on the confusion created by Covid-19. Picture: Getty

At the beginning of April, the Irish government gave us the legal right to request to work remotely, as well as the right to disconnect in order to maintain work-life balance.

With Irish laws adapting to cultural shifts triggered by the pandemic, our new way of life and of working show little sign of going back to normal anytime soon.

Many Irish businesses are still catching up, with gaps in their cybersecurity strategy leaving them...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

During the rush to get people up and running with remote work during lockdown, printing was forgotten about

Paper cuts: Finding solutions to problem of printing

Connected Jason Walsh 1 hour ago
Whether in the form of digitised patient records, clinical trial information or tracking data from patients’ bodies, data offers new opportunities in healthcare

AI: the promise of better health through knowledge

Connected Jason Walsh 1 hour ago
Smart infrastructure projects use a range of technologies to map data to the physical world around us

Smart infrastructure: the data things are made of

Connected Jason Walsh 1 hour ago
Michael O’Hara, group managing director, DataSolutions: ‘We have launched so many technologies, so launching sustainability into the tech channel was easy.’ Photo: John Ohle

DataSolutions sets ambitious carbon-neutral target

Connected Emmet Ryan 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1