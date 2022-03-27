Subscribe Today
Log In

Connected

Security Watch: Protecting a castle on a cloud

Cloud remains essential for online businesses, but it creates complex security threats

Róisín Kiberd
27th March, 2022
Security Watch: Protecting a castle on a cloud
Before you can secure your data, you need to know exactly where all of your data resides. Picture: Getty

The word cloud, in the computing sense, has some problems. By its very nature it’s nebulous, acting as a shorthand for something too complex for many of us to describe.

The use of cloud as a way of describing how information is stored online dates back to the 1990s; internal documents from Compaq show it in use as early as 1996.

Before that, a cloud symbol was also used at Arpanet, the US Department...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Just one crack in the system is all it takes for a hacker to infiltrate the business and break down its defences. Picture: Getty/iStockphoto

ICT skills: Poor preparation is no defence

Connected Fiona Alston
Wendi Whitmore heads up Unit 42, a unique team in cybersecurity. Picture: Lorraine O’Sullivan

Life, the universe and everything: Wendi Whitmore on the challenges of leading a global cybersecurity crack squad

Connected Emmet Ryan
The role of payment processors is to leverage technology to make the experience frictionless

Lightness of touch: the rise of contactless commerce

Connected Jason Walsh
Hugo Nolan, founder and managing director of Karo: ‘Right now our goal is to reach every healthcare organisation in Ireland.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

Start-up of the Month: Karo eases pain of healthcare staff search

Connected Emmet Ryan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1