Security Watch: keeping the beast at bay

Ransomware is the threat that keeps on winning. Since its inception with virus-carrying floppy disks in the late 1980s, the number of attacks has escalated year-on-year.

In 2021 the average cost of ransomware transactions added up to $102.3 million (€90.3 million) per month, according to the US Treasury department’s financial crimes enforcement network.

“Ransomware has changed this year. There have been peaks and troughs. It used to be a case of someone just clicking on...