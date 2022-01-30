Security Watch: In zero trust we trust

Confucius, apparently, once said that “it is more shameful to distrust our friends than it is to be betrayed by them”. But then, do we really know that he said that? Perhaps we should distrust our friends, and distrust the source of this Confucius quote too.

It pays to be sceptical – at least, that’s the approach businesses are taking with cybersecurity in the wake of the pandemic. With new legislation being drafted...