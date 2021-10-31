Security Watch: Get off my cloud

The term cloud computing is far from new. Researchers have traced it back to 1996, to internal documents at the offices of Compaq, referring to “cloud computing-enabled applications”.

Others argue that it’s older still; as early as 1977, at Arpanet, the US government’s predecessor to the internet, computer scientists used a cloud symbol as shorthand for networks of computing equipment.

Several decades later, we’re still coming to terms with cloud computing...