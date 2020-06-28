Sunday June 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Salon software firm aims to help clients avoid taking too big a Covid cut

Phorest has 7,000 hair and beauty clients between Ireland, Britain, the US, Australia, Germany and Finland

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
28th June, 2020
John Doran, director of engineering at Phorest, has been busy since the government announced hair salons can open from tomorrow. Picture: Arthur Carron

John Doran was relaxing outdoors last Friday, enjoying some socially distanced beers with friends at the end of a long week.

Then the government announced that hair salons would be reopening on June 29, and whatever plans the director of engineering at Phorest had for the weekend went out the window. After three months of lockdown, it was go-time.

Phorest provides software for hair and beauty salons that allows them to manage their day-to-day operations, from...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

North appoints same sofware firm as South to develop its contact tracing app

Authorities in the North believe that Nearform’s technology will be more compatible than a British company’s

Aaron Rogan | 3 hours ago

Paradyn to open €250k IT security centre in Cork

The tech company, which will hire five new staff, has brought forward the development by two months as the increase in remote working has created greater demand

Emmet Ryan | 2 days ago

How pandemic has helped customers to boost their skills

Christophe Roche, managing director of measuring device firm Endress+Hauser, says his customers have been empowered by the skills needed to communicate virtually

Emmet Ryan | 1 week ago