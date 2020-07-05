Salesforce Live makes a case for post-pandemic survival

What does the phrase ‘business as usual’ mean, in these unusual times? Salesforce Live: EMEA 2020, a digital replacement for the cloud software company’s World Tour events, addressed this question.

The event opened with a keynote from Gavin Patterson, president and chief executive international at Salesforce, who announced the establishment of a racial justice task force, along with a $1 million donation to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People...