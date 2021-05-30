Risky business: defending against cyber attacks
The HSE ransomware attack shows how catastrophic a data breach can be, but there are still ways to weather the storm
“Universities and hospitals aren’t as robust as we’d like them to be,” Michael Conway, director of Renaissance, said in an interview on May 12.
“If you go into a hospital you’re likely to find there are users from all over the place working on a single computer; doctors, nurses, people who wander in and aren’t employed there full time. A lot of high-profile breaches have been in industries that aren’t...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
My Tech Life: ‘It has been a mixed bag during the pandemic’
Barry McNerney is chief executive of UnifyOrdering, a software system which allows hospitality businesses and their suppliers to manage all their orders, and a restaurateur
Lucky Beard invests €1.1m in Irish office
South African design and advisory firm saw growth as pandemic stimulated move to digitisation
6 on 6: Tech leaders’ questions and answers
From the HSE hack to social media charging a fee, Emmet Ryan has six questions for six tech experts
Using technology to safely explore the sea
Ruairí Gallagher, chief executive at FjordStrong, is working on making it easier to explore marine life without damaging habitats