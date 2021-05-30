Subscribe Today
Log In

Connected

Right to repair: who really owns your tech?

You bought it, you own it, right? Except when you don’t. A growing number of big tech companies are attempting to limit the consumer’s ability to repair their technology and not everyone is happy about it

Alex Meehan
30th May, 2021
Right to repair: who really owns your tech?
By exerting control over the repairs process, companies extend the amount of time they can make money from a product

If you own something and it breaks, should you be allowed to repair it? Most people would agree that you should. After all, once you own something, you’re allowed to do whatever you like with it, aren’t you?

Well, not always. There are limits placed on our right to do what we want with our property all the time. You can buy a kitchen knife, but if you threaten someone with...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Barry McNerney, chief executive of UnifyOrdering: ‘I’m not really into social media’

My Tech Life: ‘It has been a mixed bag during the pandemic’

Connected Emmet Ryan 2 hours ago
James Nelson, left, and Adam Oberem, right, co-founders of Lucky Beard, with Elaine Devereux, its Irish managing director. Picture: Conor McCabe

Lucky Beard invests €1.1m in Irish office

Connected Emmet Ryan 2 hours ago

6 on 6: Tech leaders’ questions and answers

Connected Emmet Ryan 2 hours ago
Ruairí Gallagher, chief executive at FjordStrong, centre, a marine biodiversity company conducting marine surveys, such as ‘bottom trawling’

Using technology to safely explore the sea

Connected Eva Short 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1