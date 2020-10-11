Sunday October 11, 2020
Rethinking higher education

This has been a year like no other, and higher education worked fast to adapt to the new normal. As the new academic year begins, Jason Walsh asks if the sector – already under pressure – has wider lessons to teach

11th October, 2020
2
Keith Johnston, professor of education at Trinity College Dublin. Picture: Fergal Phillips

In recent weeks the focus on education has often been on school leavers, especially given the discovery of coding errors in the predicted Leaving Cert algorithm. Alongside this is another question, though: just where will students be going, and what will they experience?

The Irish higher education (HE) sector has been as battered by the coronavirus pandemic as any other section of society, but universities and colleges have declared that learning will not stop.

Technology...

