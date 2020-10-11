Rethinking higher education

In recent weeks the focus on education has often been on school leavers, especially given the discovery of coding errors in the predicted Leaving Cert algorithm. Alongside this is another question, though: just where will students be going, and what will they experience?
The Irish higher education (HE) sector has been as battered by the coronavirus pandemic as any other section of society, but universities and colleges have declared that learning will not stop.
Technology...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team