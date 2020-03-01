Remote control: the benefits of working from home

Dublin ranks as the sixth most congested city in Europe for traffic, according to the TomTom Traffic Index. Meanwhile, demand is rising steadily for ‘anytime, anywhere’ flexible working.
Allowing workers to develop their own optimal working environment should boost productivity and help with employee retention. For instance, a 2017 Stanford Graduate School of Business study found a 50 per cent decrease in attrition among home-based workers.
For enterprises, the technology is out there already, but...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team