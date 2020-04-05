Ransomware: a digital pandemic

You discover a website offering a useful app: a ‘coronavirus tracker’ featuring an interactive map of the pandemic in your neighbourhood.

You click on the link, install the product, and a disturbing message appears on the screen: “YOUR PHONE IS ENCRYPTED. YOU HAVE 48 HOURS TO PAY $100 IN BITCOIN OR EVERYTHING WILL BE ERASED.” The virus infecting your phone is fittingly named CovidLock.

With tech it’s remarkable, but rarely surprising, how quickly...