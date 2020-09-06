Sunday September 6, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Pulling out all the stops

CitySwift is a Galway-based transport software business that’s keeping everything running across Europe

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
6th September, 2020
Brian O’Rourke and Alan Farrelly, co-founders of Cityswift

Originally school friends from Ballymahon in Co Longford, Alan Farrelly and Brian O’Rourke moved to Galway to start CitySwift in 2016.

They were attracted to the city by Tracy Keogh, innovation community manager at Bank of Ireland, who convinced them to move into the bank’s innovation hub before CitySwift found its own office space.

“I had a background in tech and data, I’d worked a few years as an analyst. Alan came...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

€500k investment in new service by TEKenable

Emmet Ryan | 10 hours ago

Leaders’ questions and answers

Emmet Ryan has six big questions for six tech experts

Emmet Ryan | 10 hours ago

The follow-me workplaces of 2020

Working from home is here for the foreseeable future, and the workplace needs to evolve to keep up with societal changes

Alex Meehan | 10 hours ago