Pressure on Facebook as Irish brands join boycott

Irish brands including Guinness and Jameson have joined the growing advertiser boycott of Facebook over its handling of hate speech.

Communicorp, the Denis O’Brien-owned media company that owns radio station Newstalk, Today FM, 98FM and Spin, also announced last week that it would be taking part in the month-long protest throughout July.

Bank of Ireland is reviewing its position and last week wrote to the social media giant’s Dublin representatives to ask what...