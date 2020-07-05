Monday July 6, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Pressure on Facebook as Irish brands join boycott

The social media giant’s communications chief has defended its policy and denied that it profits from racist content

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
5th July, 2020
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Facebook: told staff he wouldn’t change firm’s policy despite the boycott

Irish brands including Guinness and Jameson have joined the growing advertiser boycott of Facebook over its handling of hate speech.

Communicorp, the Denis O’Brien-owned media company that owns radio station Newstalk, Today FM, 98FM and Spin, also announced last week that it would be taking part in the month-long protest throughout July.

Bank of Ireland is reviewing its position and last week wrote to the social media giant’s Dublin representatives to ask what...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Untitled

Sami Marttinen, chief executive and founder of Swappie

Emmet Ryan | 1 day ago

Making the switch

The tech sector usually weathers economic downturns reasonably well, so now might be the time to consider a career move into IT

Aoife Valentine | 1 day ago

The final straw, and other ways to save the planet

Climate change and making the world a better place were hot topics at the Collision from Home conference. Emmet Ryan talks to four entrepreneurs about how they are trying to make a difference

Emmet Ryan | 1 day ago