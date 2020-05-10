Monday May 11, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Preparing for the worst

Traditional disaster recovery planning would have been of limited use during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Jason Walsh asks if it can be adapted to address the new normal

10th May, 2020
2
As we have seen with Covid-19, however, not everything can easily be planned for – at least, not the first time

Disaster recovery (DR) is simple enough in theory: ensuring a business has the capability to keep working if its main site has been taken out by unforeseen circumstances.

In practical terms this means back-ups, network availability, data availability, hardware availability, the ability for some staff to work from home and, in many cases, a full-blown recovery centre hotsite to which staff can recreate in order to keep working. In short, resilience.

As we have seen...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Hyper converged is the way to go for efficiency

Putting in hyper converged infrastructure saves money, time and resources and delivers value back to the business

Alex Meehan | 1 day ago

Leaders’ questions and answers

Emmet Ryan is back with six big questions for six tech experts

Emmet Ryan | 1 day ago

Virtual solutions for a virtual workforce

Home working is best supported by a hybrid approach to storing and protecting data, according to leading vendors. Ian Campbell reports

Ian Campbell | 1 day ago