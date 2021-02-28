Pinergy launches home energy monitoring app

Pinergy, a sustainable energy business, has launched a new app with a range of lifestyle plans. The offering is aimed at families that are set to have their houses installed with smart meters as part of the national smart metering programme.

The programme, which is being rolled out by ESB Networks, is committed to having 2.25 million meters installed in Irish households by 2024. To date, 240,000 households have had smart meters installed.

The Pinergy app will be...