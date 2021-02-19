Subscribe Today
Log In

Connected

Phones, buds, and 5G with Samsung's Russell Keating

Samsung’s head of sales joins Emmet Ryan to discuss how the Covid-19 pandemic has influenced what consumers want from their technology

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
19th February, 2021
Phones, buds, and 5G with Samsung's Russell Keating
Connected podcast: Your guide to technology in business

Russell Keating of Samsung came on the big show to talk about a hectic start to 2021 as the phone maker brought out its S line of phones and related products a month earlier than usual in 2021. In addition to taking us through what's different with this year's S21 range, Keating told Emmet Ryan about what consumers are demanding more of from all of their devices now and what it means for manufacturers as well as the small matter of 5G ramping up over the next year..

Listen and subscribe on iTunes here to get Connected as soon as it drops

Share this post

Related Stories

Connected podcast: Your guide to technology in business

Making home working security simple

Connected Emmet Ryan 1 week ago
Connected podcast: Your guide to technology in business

The eye test you wear with Don Stack

Connected Emmet Ryan 2 weeks ago
Nick Leeder, head of Google Ireland: ‘What I didn’t understand until I got into this job was how important Ireland is in shaping Google across the region.’ Picture: Fergal Philips

‘Google is noisy inside . . . It reminds me of a newsroom’

Connected Emmet Ryan 2 weeks ago
Forty-seven per cent of the Irish workforce worked exclusively from home during lockdown, one of the highest rates in Europe

Planning for the distributed workplace

Connected Jason Walsh 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1