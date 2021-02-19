Phones, buds, and 5G with Samsung's Russell Keating

Russell Keating of Samsung came on the big show to talk about a hectic start to 2021 as the phone maker brought out its S line of phones and related products a month earlier than usual in 2021. In addition to taking us through what's different with this year's S21 range, Keating told Emmet Ryan about what consumers are demanding more of from all of their devices now and what it means for manufacturers as well as the small matter of 5G ramping up over the next year..

Listen and subscribe on iTunes here to get Connected as soon as it drops