Sunday April 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Phone scams: call of the weird

Robocalls, spam calls and phone fraud are set to increase during the Covid-19 pandemic. Róisín Kiberd tells you what to watch out for

5th April, 2020
2
The coronavirus pandemic is expected to lead to a new wave of fraud on the phone-owning public

Vish is the name of a plant-based battered fish alternative sold by a vegan restaurant on Dorset Street in Dublin. But vishing is something far less ethically minded; it’s the phone version of phishing, a scam where the criminal tries to trick their victim into giving away personal information for use in identity theft.

It’s one of several types of phone fraud doing the rounds – some of them surprisingly old-fashioned, others surprisingly...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

AI and machine learning: predictable outcomes

Technology such as artificial intelligence and machine learning can enable us to make more informed decisions without making the decisions for us

Quinton O'Reilly | 3 hours ago

Ransomware: a digital pandemic

Coronavirus has converged with another ‘viral’ problem

Róisín Kiberd | 3 hours ago

Buyer’s Guide: Laptops, tablets and convertibles

There are plenty of appealing mid-budget options from the big names. Stephen Errity picks out some of the best on the market

Stephen Errity | 12 hours ago