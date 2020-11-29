Subscribe Today
PFH awarded €5m government contract

The technology group will provide ICT mobile and desktop devices across departments and deliver cost savings

Emmet Ryan

29th November, 2020
John Hourican, national sales director at PFH Technology Group: ‘PFH will be providing best-in-class mobile devices from Lenovo’

The ICT and managed services company PFH Technology Group has been awarded a €5 million ICT contract for desktop, laptop and related peripherals by the Office of Government Procurement (OGP).

“PFH will be providing best-in-class mobile devices from Lenovo, providing improved value at a time when mobile devices have never been so important,” said John Hourican, national sales director for PFH Technology Group, at the announcement.

“Our continued investment as device specialists and...

