PFH awarded €5m government contract

The ICT and managed services company PFH Technology Group has been awarded a €5 million ICT contract for desktop, laptop and related peripherals by the Office of Government Procurement (OGP).

“PFH will be providing best-in-class mobile devices from Lenovo, providing improved value at a time when mobile devices have never been so important,” said John Hourican, national sales director for PFH Technology Group, at the announcement.

“Our continued investment as device specialists and...