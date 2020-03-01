Peggy Alford on rising to the top at Paypal

Peggy Alford has spent more than 18 years working for PayPal, but not all in one go. She came back to the company last March after an 18-month gap, but this was no career break.

Those months were spent at Chan Zuckerberg, the charitable foundation set up by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan. She described it as “philanthropy done differently, at scale”, and said she took a number of lessons back with...