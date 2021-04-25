PayPal and AkiDwA partner up to support migrant women

PayPal is working with AkiDwA, an organisation which provides support services to and promotes equality for migrant women living and wishing to find work in Ireland, in an effort to help its service users find jobs.

Established in 2001, AkiDwA has more than 2,700 members from across 46 countries of origin. One of its main priorities is to help migrant women establish their own careers and achieve financial independence in Ireland.

The two organisations have set up a...