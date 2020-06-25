Paradyn to open €250k IT security centre in Cork

Paradyn, an end-to-end IT security company with offices in Dublin and Cork, is investing €250,000 in a new security centre at Little Island in Cork.
The centre will create five jobs over the next year and Paradyn expects to generate €2.5 million in revenue from it over the next two years.
The Totalview operations centre’s opening was brought forward by two months due to the Covid-19 crisis.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team