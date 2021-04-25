Subscribe Today
Paper cuts: Finding solutions to problem of printing

Printing was on few people’s minds when lockdown began, but managed print contracts should allow businesses to get serious about documents even while offices remain closed

Jason Walsh
25th April, 2021
Paper cuts: Finding solutions to problem of printing
During the rush to get people up and running with remote work during lockdown, printing was forgotten about

No aspect of working life has been left untouched by the Covid-19 pandemic, but while working from home has proved viable for many, problems remain. From work-life balance to access to resources, working from home has turned out to be no picnic.

Deployment of IT resources was a real problem for Irish businesses. While laptop shortages and connectivity gaps grabbed all of the attention, during the rush to get people up and running with remote...

