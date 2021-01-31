Subscribe Today
Orreco announces €3m investment led by True Ventures

Galway sports performance and data science firm will double its workforce

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
31st January, 2021
Brian Moore, chief executive of Orreco: ‘This investment will help us accelerate our growth and further develop our position in the English Premier League and NBA working with leading teams, athletes and their agents.’ Photo: James Connolly

Orreco, a Galway-based sports performance and data science company, will scale its operations in Ireland, the United States and Britain following a €3 million investment round led by True Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based venture firm.

The new investment will enable the company to expand its product, engineering, data science and commercial teams, in addition to accelerating the development of its elite performance solutions, @thlete and FitrWoman.

Up to 30 new hires will be made across...

