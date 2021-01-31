Orreco announces €3m investment led by True Ventures

Orreco, a Galway-based sports performance and data science company, will scale its operations in Ireland, the United States and Britain following a €3 million investment round led by True Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based venture firm.

The new investment will enable the company to expand its product, engineering, data science and commercial teams, in addition to accelerating the development of its elite performance solutions, @thlete and FitrWoman.

Up to 30 new hires will be made across...