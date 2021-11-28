Olive Group secures €5m Microsoft deal

Olive Group, an educational technology company headquartered in Dublin, has secured a deal worth up to €5 million with Microsoft. It will launch its Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) app in Microsoft Teams as part of a joint initiative with Microsoft Ireland.

“We’re very excited to extend the reach of Olive VLE to up to 145 million Microsoft Teams users across the world,” said Brendan Kavanagh, chief executive of Olive Group. “Collaborating with Microsoft Ireland has...