Sunday June 7, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Not remotely like the office

Many of us are now familiar with working from home, but rather than being freed from the tyranny of the office are we being seduced by a darker phenomenon? And can we balance work and home life in the same space?

7th June, 2020
4
The pressure for space to work at home, and for quiet, is a problem, especially for those with kids around. Picture: Getty

Working from home was already a growing trend before the Covid-19 pandemic saw staff issued with laptops and marching orders – and it is a trend with many tangible benefits.

As the world slowly re-emerges from the chaos of the last few months, though, questions have arisen about whether or not we are properly prepared to work from home. It seems we might need to get prepared fast.

On April 14, analysts Gartner said that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

30 under 30: the ones to watch in Irish tech

Emmet Ryan introduces you to this year’s rising stars of Irish tech

Emmet Ryan | 7 hours ago

My Tech Life: Simon Cole, chief executive of Automated Intelligence

Emmet Ryan | 7 hours ago

Scaling up from a distance

As companies grappled with the shock of sending everyone home, ThinScale Technology was at the forefront of helping companies adjust to remote working

Claire McNamara | 7 hours ago