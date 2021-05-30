New tech solution to aid expectant parents

YellowSchedule has developed a solution to ensure expectant mothers can attend a 20-week anatomy scan with their partners at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH).

Working with Health Innovation Hub Ireland (HIHI) and CUMH, YellowSchedule created a customised version of its scheduling software to address issues such as bottlenecks related to the flow of patients and consistent and timely contact tracing of patients.

The system works by sending a text message to the expectant mother ahead...