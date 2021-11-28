Subscribe Today
Log In

Connected

NDRC accelerator gears up for next round of start-ups

Ireland’s national start-up accelerator for tech companies is run by four start-up hubs across the country that comb their regions for the brightest and best

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
28th November, 2021
NDRC accelerator gears up for next round of start-ups
Patrick Walsh, chief executive of Dogpatch Labs, a start-up hub and NDRC

The deadline for applications for the next NDRC accelerator passed earlier this month and the hub is confident the next cohort of ten companies can match the success of the last group that went through the programme.

The companies involved will be announced in December. The NDRC is Ireland’s national start-up accelerator for tech companies and run by a group of start-up hubs across the island.

The last accelerator completed in October with...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Professor Cian Ó Mathúna, head of micronano systems at University College Cork’s Tyndall National Institute. Picture: Darragh Kane

A three-decade wait for overnight success

Connected Eva Short
The question over VR is whether it will be games, or corporate and educational VR which fuels its move towards the cultural mainstream

On the cusp of a new reality

Connected Róisín Kiberd
Virtual risks are ever rising. Picture: Getty

Always be mindful

Connected Alex Meehan
Peggy Johnson of Magic Leap at the Web Summit in Lisbon: ‘the bigger opportunity is AR’. Picture: Sportsfile

Magic Leap boss wants a broader metaverse vision

Connected Emmet Ryan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1