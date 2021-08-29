My Tech Life: ‘The one unspoken rule is that there are no phones at the dinner table’

On average, I get up around 7am. I live in Sallynoggin in Co Dublin. I’m trying to get healthier. Covid-19 hasn’t been good for my JustEat account, so since the gym reopened I’ve been going straight down to it in Dún Laoghaire every morning before getting stuck into work.

I get a coffee on the way back, have a shower, and start working from about 8.30am. I...