Sunday October 11, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

My tech life: Shane O’Sullivan of Healthwave

Shane O’Sullivan is managing director of Healthwave, a digital pharmacy delivery service

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
11th October, 2020
Shane O Sullivan, MD and Founder of Healthwave Picture Conor McCabe Photography.

The working day

My day is dictated by my two-year-old, she’s my alarm clock. I’m usually up between 6am and 6.30am watching Peppa Pig. I then drop her to the childminder and get going with my own day.

Before Covid-19 that would involve hitting the road to Dublin from my home in Cork at about 7.30am. I’d stay up in Dublin for two or three days at a time,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The next steps for a remote working world

With UC and collaboration tools the norm and luxuries becoming essentials, the focus is now on making these services smarter and better, reports Quinton O’Reilly

Quinton O'Reilly | 2 hours ago

When B2B billing is second nature

Now in its second life as a business, Chargify is pushing hard to expand in Ireland and worldwide despite the pandemic

Emmet Ryan | 2 hours ago

Olive Group brings mental health course to digital channels

Emmet Ryan | 2 hours ago