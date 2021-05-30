Subscribe Today
My Tech Life: ‘It has been a mixed bag during the pandemic’

Barry McNerney is chief executive of UnifyOrdering, a software system which allows hospitality businesses and their suppliers to manage all their orders, and a restaurateur

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
30th May, 2021
Barry McNerney, chief executive of UnifyOrdering: ‘I’m not really into social media’

I get up around 8am. I’m not a really early riser. Once I’m up I make my fiancée a coffee, then I bring the dog out for a walk in the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin. I get back around 9am and I’m in front of my computer from then on.

I check what’s on for the day with UnifyOrdering. But I also I own Lotts & Co,...

