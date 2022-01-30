My Tech Life: David Ryan, head of Europe at Sendoso

I usually get up around 7am or 7.30am. I let the dog out and have coffee: you can’t beat Vietnamese coffee, which I get from Blackrock Cellar in Dublin. I usually hit the newswires then. Pre-pandemic, my commute was usually around an hour on the bus.

I hit the desk by 8.30am. Typically, as we have folks in San Francisco, I start by clearing the decks from the previous night. I check what...