More than 300k Irish workers lack remote tools

A survey by the digital transformation business OpenSky has found that 300,000 Irish office workers don’t have the necessary tools to work effectively from home.

The research found that workers in Clare, Longford, Louth, Offaly and Wicklow were the worst affected. Workers in Monaghan, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Wexford are the best equipped to work remotely, according to the survey.

The study also found that workers in the 35-44 age range were the most...