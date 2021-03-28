Mobile business: How low code enables smarter decisions

When TEKenable first entered the software industry in Ireland in 2002, it offered bespoke, high code, built-from-scratch software solutions to various clients. But after a few years it elected to change tack, pivoting instead to offering what are called low code solutions.

Low code offers, as Nick Connors, managing director of TEKenable, put it, “functionality out-of-the-box”. Existing platform tools (or in the case of TEKenable, a Microsoft Gold partner, various Microsoft platforms) are configured and, if...