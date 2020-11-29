Microsoft warns Ireland is a top target for ransomware attacks

Ireland is a top target for Covid-19 related ransomware attacks and companies here are ill-prepared. according to new research by Microsoft. Des Ryan, solutions director for Microsoft Ireland, told Connected that Irish businesses were still far too lax with regard to remote device security.
“When we originally looked at end user behaviour, there were definitely some gaps. At that time, in 2019, some 49 per cent of remote workers were using their personal email for...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team