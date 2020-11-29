Sunday November 29, 2020
Microsoft warns Ireland is a top target for ransomware attacks

With so many people now working from home, Covid-19 is opening opportunities for attacks on people using personal emails for work. Ireland is also being targeted because of our global importance in pharma

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
29th November, 2020
Des Ryan, solutions director at Microsoft: ‘Organisations need to revisit their architectures, policies and procedures to adapt to remote working.’ Picture: Chris Bellew

Ireland is a top target for Covid-19 related ransomware attacks and companies here are ill-prepared. according to new research by Microsoft. Des Ryan, solutions director for Microsoft Ireland, told Connected that Irish businesses were still far too lax with regard to remote device security.

“When we originally looked at end user behaviour, there were definitely some gaps. At that time, in 2019, some 49 per cent of remote workers were using their personal email for...

