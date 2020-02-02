Sunday February 2, 2020
Microsoft study warns of culture issues in Irish businesses

Nine out of ten companies face rapid changes to their business models and working practices, research finds

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
2nd February, 2020
Aisling Curtis, commercial director at Microsoft Ireland: “You see a lot of burnout where people aren’t clear about the expectation of the environment.”

Research carried out by Microsoft has found that a large majority of Irish and European businesses are not doing enough to involve staff with technology upgrade projects.

The study, conducted with 9,000 workers in 15 European countries, found that 93 per cent of Irish businesses are facing rapid changes to their business models and working practices.

Only one third of Irish respondents felt their employers were doing sufficient work to involve them in the technological upgrades to adapt...

