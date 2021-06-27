Managed services: Integrating IT into the business

The term managed services is just nebulous enough to make engagement with service providers daunting for many businesses: the field is a jargon-filled terra incognita with promising claims of value but unclear pricing. How would you even get started? And with what business IT process?

Despite this, Michele Neylon, chief executive of Blacknight Solutions said that, at base, managed services was a simple concept.

“That lump of metal that you have in the comms room:...