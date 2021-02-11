Subscribe Today
Making home working security simple

Michael Conway of Renaissance and John Molloy of Zyalin join Emmet Ryan on Connected to talk about the challenges of ensuring a secure working environment at home

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
11th February, 2021
Connected podcast: Your guide to technology in business

Michael Conway of Renaissance and John Molloy of Zyalin join Emmet Ryan on Connected to talk about the challenges of ensuring a secure working environment at home and how to make it easy. Molloy is best known for his work with iKydz and he has taken inspiration from that to make managing a remote workplace as simple as plug and play. Conway and Molloy share plenty of insights over the show including how to make remote work secure beyond the pandemic.

