Lucky Beard invests €1.1m in Irish office

South African design and advisory firm saw growth as pandemic stimulated move to digitisation

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
30th May, 2021
Lucky Beard invests €1.1m in Irish office
James Nelson, left, and Adam Oberem, right, co-founders of Lucky Beard, with Elaine Devereux, its Irish managing director. Picture: Conor McCabe

Lucky Beard, a South African design and digital advisory firm, is investing €1.1 million in expanding its Irish operation.

Founded in South Africa in 2015, Lucky Beard employs 65 people across strategy, brand, product and experience design, with a staff of 18 at its European headquarters in Dublin. The company plans to hire another 10 people this year across user experience and digital product design.

“The pandemic has put digitisation at the forefront, most notably in sectors like retail,...

