Lucky Beard invests €1.1m in Irish office

Lucky Beard, a South African design and digital advisory firm, is investing €1.1 million in expanding its Irish operation.

Founded in South Africa in 2015, Lucky Beard employs 65 people across strategy, brand, product and experience design, with a staff of 18 at its European headquarters in Dublin. The company plans to hire another 10 people this year across user experience and digital product design.

“The pandemic has put digitisation at the forefront, most notably in sectors like retail,...