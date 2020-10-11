Sunday October 11, 2020
Loudplay targets 500k gamers globally through Equinix deal

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
11th October, 2020
Charles O’Reilly, general manager, AirSpeed, with Kevin O’Connor, partner account manager, Equinix (in background) and Kenneth Blowers, chief executive, Loudplay (on screen)

Equinix, a digital infrastructure multinational, will support Loudplay, a Dublin-based cloud gaming portal, in its global expansion plans. The plan is to reach 500,000 gamers, working in conjunction with Irish business AirSpeed.

Loudplay, founded in 2015, originated as a cloud gaming portal. However, in conjunction with Equinix and AirSpeed it has evolved its platform to provide an extended business-to-consumer (B2C) offering, as well as a business-to-business (B2B) service.

“Over the past five years, and in...

