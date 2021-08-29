Losing contact: How Covid accelerated economic digitisation

The pandemic brought on rapid, dramatic and possibly inevitable change in the form of digitisation. This cultural shift will have lasting consequences, but many are still struggling to catch up. Smaller businesses, in particular those in the retail space, were faced with a difficult choice when the lockdown began.

Suddenly cash was being declared dead, and commerce was contactless, but was it advisable, or even possible, to adapt to these changes overnight?

“The Covid-19 pandemic...