Looking ahead: Your February tech diary

Mental Health in Tech: Taking place in Dogpatch Labs in Dublin on February 4, this event features Aimée-Louise Carton, chief executive of KeepAppy, Shubhangi Karmakar of the Association of Medical Students of Ireland, and Dr Damien Clarke, psychologist.
Silicon Drinkabout: The Belfast chapter of this start-up meet-up holds its next event on February 6 at the Duke of York pub in the city.
Data protection: The 12th National Annual Data Protection...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team