Sunday February 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Looking ahead: Your February tech diary

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
2nd February, 2020
Mental Health in Tech: taking place in Dogpatch Labs in Dublin on February 4

Mental Health in Tech: Taking place in Dogpatch Labs in Dublin on February 4, this event features Aimée-Louise Carton, chief executive of KeepAppy, Shubhangi Karmakar of the Association of Medical Students of Ireland, and Dr Damien Clarke, psychologist.

Silicon Drinkabout: The Belfast chapter of this start-up meet-up holds its next event on February 6 at the Duke of York pub in the city.

Data protection: The 12th National Annual Data Protection...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Businesses can’t afford to have their heads in the clouds

Cloud computing has fast become the norm, with providers pushing it as a frictionless way to scale IT. But even plans to simplify IT attract complexity

Jason Walsh | 2 hours ago

Microsoft study warns of culture issues in Irish businesses

Nine out of ten companies face rapid changes to their business models and working practices, research finds

Emmet Ryan | 2 hours ago

ERP on the up

After years of being seen as a background tool, enterprise resource planning systems are getting the recognition they deserve, and it’s only going to grow

Quinton O'Reilly | 2 hours ago