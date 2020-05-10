Sunday May 10, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Look for the silver lining

For now, writes Róisín Kiberd, the cloud is keeping businesses afloat. Here’s how to secure it

10th May, 2020
4
For many businesses, cloud security has posed a challenge for the last decade or so

Cirrus, stratus, nimbus: clouds come in many configurations, but the misconfigured clouds are the ones to watch out for. They are those small but deadly problems with your organisation’s cloud, that often go unnoticed, and unreported, until it’s too late.

For many businesses, cloud security has posed a challenge for the last decade or so. Social distancing has made it more relevant than ever, as it’s likely that at least some,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Hyper converged is the way to go for efficiency

Putting in hyper converged infrastructure saves money, time and resources and delivers value back to the business

Alex Meehan | 4 hours ago

Leaders’ questions and answers

Emmet Ryan is back with six big questions for six tech experts

Emmet Ryan | 4 hours ago

Virtual solutions for a virtual workforce

Home working is best supported by a hybrid approach to storing and protecting data, according to leading vendors. Ian Campbell reports

Ian Campbell | 4 hours ago